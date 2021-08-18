SwiftKey gains Microsoft To Do integration with latest beta (APK Download)
Ever since Microsoft bought SwiftKey, it has slowly been integrating the keyboard app with its other products. This is now continuing with Microsoft To Do, which is getting its own shortcut in the SwiftKey toolbar. I'm not very good at using reminder apps — mainly because I forget they're there — so having To Do integrated into my keyboard might change that, since this is naturally the most used app on my phone.www.androidpolice.com
