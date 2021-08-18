Hammer & Stitch, maker of classic ales and lagers, puts focus on craftsmanship in NW Portland

The pandemic and its lingering variants have really done a number on music organizations for the past 18 months. With streaming as the only viable option to fill the gap, musicians and audiences are more than eager to get back to the concert hall one way or another. That may mean sitting in pods of one to four people as per the guidelines for Portland Baroque Orchestra concertgoers or showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (that includes the outdoor performances listed below). Check with each company for detailed information and see our list of venues that will require proof of vaccination here.