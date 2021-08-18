Hammer & Stitch, maker of classic ales and lagers, puts focus on craftsmanship in NW Portland
The name itself speaks to craftsmanship: Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. The new brewpub, which opened in October in Northwest Portland, is the culmination of two years of planning and effort by longtime Portland brewer Ben Dobler, brewing partner Cam Murphy, and brothers and business partners Adam and Jason Babkes. The mandate at Hammer & Stitch is to craft exacting pub-style ales and lagers whose quality appeals to the demanding craft beer enthusiast but whose approachability also piques the palate of the dabbler.
