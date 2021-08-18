Cancel
Celebrities

Diddy Helps Shyne Return To The United States As A Diplomat

By Joshua Robinson
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1999, roughly a year before the release of his debut self-titled album, former Bad Boy rapper Shyne was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment for his infamous New York nightclub altercation with Diddy. In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and after being released from prison in 2009, the Belizean rapper was subsequently deported due to being a non-citizen felon.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

New York State
Shyne
Shyne Returns To The U.S.

After nearly 12 years, Shyne returned to the United States of America on Sunday (Aug. 15) for a meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The former rapper, now a member of the House of Representatives in Belize, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow MP will be meeting with U.S. politicians to help to regarding ties between the two countries.
Vibe

Shyne Granted U.S. Visa With Help From Diddy

More than a decade after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deported back to his home country of Belize as a noncitizen felon, Jamal (now known as Moses) “Shyne” Barrow has made his return to the United States with the help of several figures, most notable Sean “Diddy” Combs. Shyne, who was deported upon his 2009 release from prison following a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1999 shooting at Club New York in Manhattan, was aided by Diddy—his former CEO and codefendant in the Club New York shooting—in securing his Visa in order to meet with...
