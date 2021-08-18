Cancel
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

By Heather Lorrain
boothbayregister.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may join Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor in person or online for worship Sundays at 10 AM. Face masks are now required. We will be passing the Friendship Folders at the beginning of the service for everyone to sign in case contact tracing is necessary. Childcare is available. If you wish to continue worshiping from home, you may live stream at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV, channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers.

