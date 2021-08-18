Britney Spears’ case has shown why guardianship laws need to change

In a new court filing, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down and let go of control over Britney Spears’ Conservatorship. Britney has been battling her dad for many years and has claimed that the control has been abusive to her mental health. In the filing, it states, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.” It continued, “So even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.” What recent argument did you win? What was it about? Jamie Spears will step down from his role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship following his daughter’s petition to have her father removed.