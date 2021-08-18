Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ case has shown why guardianship laws need to change

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the world, fans of pop star Britney Spears celebrated her father’s announcement last week that he would resign as her conservator. This development is welcome news for Spears and her supporters, dubbed the #FreeBritney movement. But it will not end Spears’ conservatorship, which has prevented her from making decisions about her own life since it was established shortly after she had a mental breakdown in 2008. Nor will it prevent others from finding themselves in similar situations. That will require changing the underlying legal systems that created Spears’ predicament.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Common Law#State Legislatures#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPopculture

Britney Spears Legal Team's Choice for New Conservator Has Troubled Record of Their Own

Britney Spears' legal team has a new pick to take over as her conservator, but their choice may not pass the bar. Page Six reports that their choice, Jason Rubin, was once denied guardianship of his own mother. The tabloid obtained documents that revealed Rubin petitioned in 2020 to become his mother Ida Rubin's temporary guardian, with the aim to become her permanent one, due to her mental health issues. Rubin, who is a forensics accounting expert, requested guardianship over both Ida’s estate and her person, although the exact sum of her trust was not disclosed.
CelebritiesBillboard

In the Britney Spears Case, It's Time to Negotiate

So what’s going on? And how does this end? Here’s one informed theory …. On July 14, the day that Britney got permission from L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to hire Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig as her new counsel, a suggestion was publicly floated. “Does anybody really...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears finally free? Father announces his retirement, but guardianship will remain in other hands

“Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition.”, indicated the father in the aforementioned documents. Jamie Spears announced that he already intended to leave the guardianship before his daughter hired her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, after receiving the go-ahead from the judge overseeing her case.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Britney Spears Father Jamie Spears removed as Conservator

In a new court filing, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down and let go of control over Britney Spears’ Conservatorship. Britney has been battling her dad for many years and has claimed that the control has been abusive to her mental health. In the filing, it states, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.” It continued, “So even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.” What recent argument did you win? What was it about? Jamie Spears will step down from his role in Britney Spears’ conservatorship following his daughter’s petition to have her father removed.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: A Complete Timeline

For more than 13 years, pop star Britney Spears was under the conservatorship of her father James P. Spears (also known as Jamie Spears). But after a complicated and highly publicized battle, he finally agreed to step aside on August 12, 2021. Under the terms of the conservatorship that went...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies aged 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the US, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, posted about his death on Facebook. Vovkovinskiy...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
HealthThe Guardian

Can your boss make you get vaccinated in Australia?

Debate continues over whether workplaces should mandate vaccinations for their employees. In Australia, only a few companies have decided to make their workers get the jab – including Qantas. But questions have been raised about the legality and ethics of it all. Laura Murphy-Oates talks to political reporter Paul Karp about what mandatory vaccinations in workplaces would look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy