If you know anyone with a peanut allergy, you know that it's a very serious condition which could quickly result in severe illness and even death. Those with a peanut allergy have to literally scrutinize every thing they eat or certain foods that they're around in order to avoid disaster. According to Pubmed.org "Peanut and/or TN allergy affects approximately 1.1% of the general population, or about 3 million Americans, representing a significant health concern.", so that means there's potentially 3 million people and even more worldwide who can potentially benefit from a trial being done right here in Buffalo, New York.