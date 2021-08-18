Cancel
Marathon, WI

Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Ferrah, Jackie and Katie

By Nikki Montgomery
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEars for days!!!! Meet Ferrah, Jackie and Katie! This big eared beauties came up on our latest Texas transport! How cute are they! We are told they are shepherd mixes about 7 months old! They are fixed and up to date on their vaccinations and are ready to find forever homes!

