Best food processors in 2021

As we continue to become more conscious about food waste and the effects it has on our planet, some old-school food preservation techniques like canning are having a resurgence. It's a simple process: pack food into jars with self-sealing lids, then submerge in boiling water for a long period. The heat kills microorganisms that could otherwise cause food to spoil and creates a vacuum seal by pushing air out of your container as it cools. If done correctly, canned foods can last up to a year on the shelf.