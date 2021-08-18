Cancel
Peoria, IL

Third person arrested in Peoria home invasion caught on doorbell camera video

Peoria Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA — A teenage boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with a recent Central Peoria armed home invasion captured on video. The 17-year-old was apprehended about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of North Village Green Court, according to Peoria police. After detectives interviewed him, he was arrested on suspicion of home invasion and motor-vehicle theft, then transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

