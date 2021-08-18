Cancel
Fort Gibson, OK

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thankful for others' assistance

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Rhonda Lee, Jade Atchley, Ashley Rouse and Judy Walker. The staff of Q.B. Boydstun Public Library in Fort Gibson would like to thank all of the people who participated in our summer reading program, “Tails and Tales.” We would like to express our gratitude to Lauren Dansen for the donation from Boomerang Diner, and to Chet Mosteller for the donation from Charlie’s Chicken in Fort Gibson. Thanks to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Gibson for allowing us to use their room for in-person programs. Thanks also to Fort Gibson Fire Chief Nathan Parker for helping with our Foam Party. We appreciate all who helped make our summer a success!

