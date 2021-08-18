Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.people.com
