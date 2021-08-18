Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kyle Richards Owns Every Single One of These Fashion Finds on Amazon, and Her Picks Start at $16

By Jennifer Chan
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're looking for a little fashion inspiration, take a cue from Kyle Richards, who recently shared her best shopping secrets on Amazon Live. The reality star, who is best known for her extravagant Beverly Hills lifestyle and impressive wardrobe to boot, raved about a few inspiring essentials she's discovered online, and prices start at just $16. It's nice to know that even housewives head to Amazon to score some stylish finds, too.

people.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fashion#Celebrity Fashion#Amazon Live#Amazon Com#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

Whatever Happened to the Clothing Store That 'RHOBH' Starlet Kyle Richards Owned?

In 2012, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opened her own boutique. The reality starlet partnered with Florida-based retailer Alene Too to propel her West Coast version of the brand, Kyle by Alene Too. At the time, Kyle emphasized that she wanted to open a store to ensure that shoppers could get cutting-edge pieces and accessories all in one location.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Ridiculous Reason Kyle Richards Was In The Hospital

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is no stranger to drama. Earlier this year, she publicly got into it with fellow Housewife Lisa Vanderpump after Lisa saw Kyle at a restaurant and sent her bill to Kyle's table without saying as much as a hello beforehand, per TMZ.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Pretty, Flowy Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon for the End of Summer

One of summer's simple pleasures is not having to wear pants. Of course, you should wear *something—*namely, a dress (and a dress you can buy on Amazon, so you can try it within days, no sweat). The best dresses on Amazon for summer are flowy frocks that look great, are easy to throw on, and are breezy enough that you stay cool in warm weather. Bonus points if they have pockets. These dresses are versatile enough to be worn for whatever occasion you need: weddings, work, date night, brunch, going to the beach, or just hanging around the house.
ApparelPosted by
People

There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear By These 9

Don't get caught up in all the fall talk just yet. There are still plenty of hot summer days ahead, with beach hangouts, backyard barbeques, park picnics, and weddings on the horizon. And while each of these classic warm-weather outings is slightly different — in terms of the culinary experience, the vibe, and the activities that go along with them — there's one essential that's suitable for it all: an Amazon summer dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kyle Richards Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump: ‘Give It A Rest’

More drama is heating up between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reigning queen, Kyle Richards, and former queen Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle Richards took to social media in response to Lisa Vanderpump’s recent tweet accusing Richards of trading stories for negative tweets about Lisa. The former Beverly Hills besties are...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Kendall Jenner Wears One Of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes – but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Enter: Juliet Johnstone, a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Rihanna Wore A $15,000 Necklace With Her Micro Denim Shorts — Casual

For many millennials and Gen Z’ers, astrology has become a lighthearted way to understand your inner self and live life. (Raise your hand if you get daily notifications from Co-Star.) You may have found yourself rearranging your decor to be more aligned with your zodiac sign or practicing different self-care tips based on if you’re an Aries or Cancer. Though you might not always listen to your horoscope or zodiac readings to a tee, it can be fun to outwardly rep your sign to the world. Such is the case for Rihanna, who wears a zodiac necklace from Briony Raymond nonstop. (For the record: the singer is a Pisces and was born on February 20, 1988.)
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

20 Best Dresses on Amazon That Are Actually Worth It

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for the best summer dresses on Amazon to no avail? With all the dress options available on the site, finding the ones worth buying can be quite the challenge – and that's where this article comes in handy.
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy