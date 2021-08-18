Out Of Every Cardi B Candace Owens Diss, One Stands Above The Rest

Whenever two strong personalities clash, there are bound to be fireworks. This is certainly true of conservative activist Candace Owens and rapper Cardi B, both powerhouse women straddling opposite sides of the political spectrum. A former stripper who grew up in the Bronx, Cardi isn't one to worry about ruffling any feathers. Per Vox, the "Bodak Yellow" singer copped to her controversial past when an Instagram video resurfaced in 2019 that showed her speaking out about her time stripping, when she'd drug men and steal from them. Cardi later apologized on Instagram in a since-deleted post, saying, "I made the choices I did at the time because I had very limited options." The shocking revelation subsequently lit up social media and caused many users to clamor for her cancellation.