All season long, the New York Mets have been battling injuries. It has been one of the many storylines of their 2021 season. Oh, what this team could have been if healthy…. Yet, one of the “bright” spots for the team has been the performance of infielder Jonathan Villar. Signed as a depth piece late in the off-season, the Mets were hoping for Villar to provide a spark off the bench when needed. Except, they could not have foreseen how often that would be.