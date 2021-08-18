Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Leading Off (8/18/21)

By Peter Simek
dmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Dallas City Council To Grill Staff Today Over Deleted Police Evidence. The council will question city administrators to find out how eight terabytes of police photos, videos, case notes and other data went missing from the police department’s network drive. That conversation, unfortunately, will take place in private, but tomorrow City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune, and Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich will face a public questioning during a council committee briefing. In addition to Dallas police investigations, the massive loss of police data may also affect cases in Collin, Denton, Kaufman and Rockwall.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockwall, TX
State
California State
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Covid#Dyability Rights Texas#Virgin Hotel#Winter Storm Finance#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy