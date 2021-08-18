Leading Off (8/18/21)

Dallas City Council To Grill Staff Today Over Deleted Police Evidence. The council will question city administrators to find out how eight terabytes of police photos, videos, case notes and other data went missing from the police department’s network drive. That conversation, unfortunately, will take place in private, but tomorrow City Manager T.C. Broadnax, Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune, and Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich will face a public questioning during a council committee briefing. In addition to Dallas police investigations, the massive loss of police data may also affect cases in Collin, Denton, Kaufman and Rockwall.