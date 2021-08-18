Fall 2021 high school football preview: Santa Clara Valley Athletic League

What to expect: Circle Sept. 24 on your calendar. The De Anza title was decided by one point last spring after Los Gatos’ roaring comeback at Wilcox. It’s likely to come down to those two teams again, and they open league play against each other. The Wildcats lost their starting backfield in prolific rusher Adam Garwood and QB Alex Grado, who’s walking on at Ole Miss. But coach Mark Krail is confident in the experience he gets back, as well as the two players set to step up in the two stars’ stead. Senior LB/TE Jake Ripp, a Boise State commit and the leading tackler in the CCS last spring, stars on both sides of the ball. At quarterback, it’s been a decade since a junior last started for Los Gatos but the poised Jake Boyd is the favorite to win the job. He’ll have a talented target to throw to in WR/DB Quinn Merritt, a returning two-way starter. The new running back, Emiliano Mejia, could have started on varsity last year, if not for Garwood, according to Krail.