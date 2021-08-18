Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Gatos, CA

Fall 2021 high school football preview: Santa Clara Valley Athletic League

By Evan Webeck
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat to expect: Circle Sept. 24 on your calendar. The De Anza title was decided by one point last spring after Los Gatos’ roaring comeback at Wilcox. It’s likely to come down to those two teams again, and they open league play against each other. The Wildcats lost their starting backfield in prolific rusher Adam Garwood and QB Alex Grado, who’s walking on at Ole Miss. But coach Mark Krail is confident in the experience he gets back, as well as the two players set to step up in the two stars’ stead. Senior LB/TE Jake Ripp, a Boise State commit and the leading tackler in the CCS last spring, stars on both sides of the ball. At quarterback, it’s been a decade since a junior last started for Los Gatos but the poised Jake Boyd is the favorite to win the job. He’ll have a talented target to throw to in WR/DB Quinn Merritt, a returning two-way starter. The new running back, Emiliano Mejia, could have started on varsity last year, if not for Garwood, according to Krail.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
City
Los Gatos, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Westmont, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Education
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
Fremont, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Sports
Los Gatos, CA
Football
Los Gatos, CA
Education
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Cupertino, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Chargers#American Football#Wildcats#Boise State#Ccs#Wr#De Anza#Mvp#Dl Kejon#Valley Christian#Preseason#Mval#Diablo Athletic League#Oakland Athletic League#Spartans#Qb#Paly#Milpitas Coach#Scval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy