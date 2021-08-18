Batman: Secret Files: Clownhunter #1 Review: An Energetic, But Imperfect Brawl
If there’s one thing that sets this current era of Batman comics apart from its predecessors, it’s the wide array of new and buzzworthy characters. Some of those new faces have already proven themselves to be formidable additions to Batman lore, while others have seemed a flash in the pan. Going into this week’s Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1, I wasn’t sure which category Bao Pham a.k.a. Clownhunter would fall into — and after reading the issue, I’m still not entirely certain. Batman Secret Files: Clownhunter #1 is an entertaining and frenetic take on its titular teenage vigilante, but it still leaves something to be desired.comicbook.com
