Alyssa Milano In Car Accident After Uncle Suffers Possible Heart Attack

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Milano has been involved in a car accident after her uncle suffered a possible heart attack. Mitch Carp, the family member in question, was driving in West Los Angeles on the highway according to TMZ. California Highway Patrol actually says that the actress was uninjured and left the scene with her husband Dave Bugliari. Carp and Milano were traveling in a Ford Edge traveling south on the 405 freeway. While in the #2 lane, her uncle began to “have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)” according to CHP. When the episode began, the SUV veered out of lane and collided with a Black SUV. The people in the other vehicle fled the scene before authorities arrived. It was a scary situation as the actress reported noticed that her uncle was unconscious before she “felt an impact to the right side” of the car. Luckily, the report says that Milano managed to “bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane. If that was not enough, apparently, some bystander happened to leap into action to help keep the actress and her uncle out of harm’s way.

Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
California Entertainment
West Los Angeles, CA
Alyssa Milano
#Heart Palpitations#Guns#Tmz#California Highway Patrol#Cpr#Covid#Instagram#Covid
