Pokemon to Give Away Manaphy to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Players
The Pokemon Company will give away a free Mythical Pokemon to players who pick up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this fall. Players who purchase the brand new Pokemon games this fall can obtain the Mythical Pokemon Manaphy through the Mystery Gift feature. Players will receive an egg when they use the "Get via Internet" option in the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl before February 21, 2022. Players can hatch the egg to gain Manaphy as a new Pokemon. The Pokemon Company notes that it will take about two hours of gameplay before players can access the Mystery Gift function in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.comicbook.com
