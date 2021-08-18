Pokemon to Give Away Manaphy to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Players

Greetings Players, the tides of competition are bringing new players to the field. Or, at least they will bring new players to the fold. Dataminer, Eclipse, has confirmed that Blastoise and Sylveon will be coming to Pokemon UNITE. While this is something that fans already knew, Greedent also seems to be planned for release sometime in the future. This information has been rumored for some time since the game’s release. But, this datamine also revealed the moves that they will learn throughout their matches. Below, this article will list the Pokemon UNITE leaked movesets for these Pokemon.