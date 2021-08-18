FLAGLER COUNTY SCHOOLS New school year brings new principals, ongoing traditions
Flagler Schools officially opened the 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt, beginning her second year as superintendent, toured the district's 10 public school campuses, as well as Imagine School Town Center. She was joined by School Board members Dr. Colleen Conklin, Janet McDonald, Jill Woolbright and Cheryl Massaro. We wish everyone a great year!
