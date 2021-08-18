Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Traffic with Computer Vision
Covid-19 profoundly impacted every aspect of our life, from global supply chains to the way we work. In most countries during the pandemic, some form of lockdown was implemented in varying levels of restriction. An interesting aspect of these lockdowns is the effect on day-to-day life in different areas of the world with one of the most common preventive measures being a stay-at-home order. Singapore provides an interesting test case for observing these impacts, as a densely populated city-state and island. These two factors, mixed with a strong government presence should provide ample evidence of these effects. By using the government's traffic camera database and computer vision, we will attempt to understand how traffic near the city’s center was and is still being affected by the pandemic as a whole.towardsdatascience.com
