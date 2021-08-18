Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on Traffic with Computer Vision

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association. Researchers from around the globe have spent the past 18 months trying to understand COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Capable of causing acute lung failure, the disease is known to wreak havoc on both the lungs and other organs and organ systems. Unfortunately, drug-based treatment options remain limited. One of the difficulties has been the fact that COVID-19 is caused by an errant and sometimes exaggerated immune response. In order to identify therapeutic targets, researchers need to gain a detailed understanding of the underlying mechanisms, both in terms of how they work and where in the body they occur. Patient-centered approaches are rather limited in their scope. This particularly applies to the study of disease mechanisms during the early phase of infection. Biomaterials, which are needed for this type of research, can usually be harvested only after a patient has been admitted to hospital. Furthermore, it is virtually impossible to obtain lung tissue samples from patients with mild or moderate disease and pneumonia, as the harvesting procedure would place these patients at too great a risk. What is left, then, is the analysis of tissues harvested from COVID-19 patients after their death.