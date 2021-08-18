Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Levy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Levy The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River near Manatee Springs affecting Levy and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River near Manatee Springs. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 7.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 7.1 feet. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, In Dixie County, water floods portion of New Pine Landing along SE 851st street. Lancaster Landing floods. SE 477th Avenue in Yellow Jacket floods at this level. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding continues to expand at New Pine Landing. Most of SE 851st street is flooded and SE 837th street begins to flood. Water spreads out through the woods and approaches SE 311st avenue. Flooding worsens near Yellow Jacket with many areas east of SE 793rd street flooded. In Levy County, Minor flooding affects areas along the Manatee Spring run in the state Park. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, In Dixie County, flooding worsens in New Pine Landing. SE 311st Avenue floods at this level. Access to homes on SE 851st street is impossible above this level. Flooding expands from the Yellow Jacket boat landing to include areas between SE 477th avenue and the river. In Levy County water begins to affect areas along NW 132nd court.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Levy County, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suwannee River#Pine#Extreme Weather#Se 851st Street#Se 311st Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy