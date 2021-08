The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Aug. 3 meeting:. TREES AND BRUSH: Approved quotes from S&S Excavating of Buffalo Lake for tree and brush removal on County Ditch 5 for $52,300 and County Ditch 13 for $13,000. There was previously a lower bid, but the bidder withdrew the quotes due to interference outside of the county's control. Board Chair Doug Krueger said he did not know why the low bidder pulled out, but he was disappointed it happened.