Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Abilene man’s body pulled from river; death ruled accidental

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of an Abilene man who fell into the Smoky Hill River just east of Salina, and authorities have ruled his death as accidental.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, when a witness reported seeing a man peering over, then tumbling over, the rail of a bridge spanning the river, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search for the man was called off Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning, when the body was found about a quarter-mile downstream from the bridge.

Authorities identified the victim as Troy Leatherman, 78, of Abilene.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

544K+
Followers
302K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saline County, KS
City
Abilene, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Accidents
Saline County, KS
Accidents
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Abilene, KS
Crime & Safety
Abilene, KS
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missing southern Colorado woman found in hidden grave

ALAMOSA, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman who went missing in early August has been found in a hidden grave in a remote area of southern Colorado. Cheyenne Goins, of Alamosa, was reported missing by her family Aug. 12, and her body was found in Alamosa County on Saturday. Her death was ruled a homicide, but investigators have not said how she was killed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy