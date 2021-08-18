Abilene man’s body pulled from river; death ruled accidental

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of an Abilene man who fell into the Smoky Hill River just east of Salina, and authorities have ruled his death as accidental.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, when a witness reported seeing a man peering over, then tumbling over, the rail of a bridge spanning the river, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search for the man was called off Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning, when the body was found about a quarter-mile downstream from the bridge.

Authorities identified the victim as Troy Leatherman, 78, of Abilene.