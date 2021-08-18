The icon is back: the 2023 Nissan Z is a 400hp sports car with retro-styling and a manual transmission
Thirteen years after the 370Z first went into production, Nissan has finally introduced its successor. Behold the 2023 Nissan Z, which thankfully doesn’t look a whole lot different from the Nissan Z Proto concept we saw last year. The sports car will be available in two trims levels at launch: Sport and Performance. A special Proto Spec option will also be available on the range-topping version, which will add additional styling elements directly inspired by last year’s concept model.luxurylaunches.com
