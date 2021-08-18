The icon is back: the 2023 Nissan Z is a 400hp sports car with retro-styling and a manual transmission

The next-generation Z car, the Nissan 400Z has enjoyed one of the biggest hype buildups in recent memory and the good news is that it seems to be coming to an end. We've extensively covered this new Japanese sports car in recent months, including discussions regarding its price, digital renderings of what it might look like, and even a few leaked images of the production car. Last week it was announced that the production 400Z would be making its official debut on August 17 despite the fact that the New York Auto Show would be cancelled. Now the company has released three teaser videos on Instagram revealing the shapely lines of the new car, and confirming the official release date again.