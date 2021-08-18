Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Iberia, LA

The new Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce CEO returning to his roots

By AARON GONSOULIN aaron@daily-iberian.com
Daily Iberian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Iberia native Thomas Falgout grew up loving his community and years later he’s back, and this time for good. Falgout was recently named the new president and chief executive order for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce in his hometown. A 1986 New Iberia Senior High graduate, Falgout then went on to obtain his degree in business administration from USL. With New Iberia always in his roots, Falgout took the lessons and customs that have been instilled in him his entire life and he has since turned into a career he loves, and one he is excited about for the opportunity to help make the Queen City the best it can be.

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ceo#Iberia#Community Health#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...

Comments / 0

Community Policy