The new Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce CEO returning to his roots

New Iberia native Thomas Falgout grew up loving his community and years later he’s back, and this time for good. Falgout was recently named the new president and chief executive order for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce in his hometown. A 1986 New Iberia Senior High graduate, Falgout then went on to obtain his degree in business administration from USL. With New Iberia always in his roots, Falgout took the lessons and customs that have been instilled in him his entire life and he has since turned into a career he loves, and one he is excited about for the opportunity to help make the Queen City the best it can be.