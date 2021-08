You’re likely seeing corn ribs all over Instagram this summer, posted by buzzy new pizzerias, top Portland chefs, and notable food influencers: a tangle of corn, cut lengthwise into quarters, then fried or roasted to draw out the sweetness of the peak-season kernels. Think of them as the slender, more shareable cousin to the hefty summer standby that is corn on the cob. Some chefs simply fry them, drizzle them with sauce, and serve them with a lime wedge; others marinate and roast them. The idea is to eat them like spareribs, but instead of sucking juicy meat off a bone, diners gnaw plump kernels off a rigid core.