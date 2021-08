Amber Kemp-Gerstel shares advice for families navigating the return to in-person learning. As some parents round out the first week or two of their child’s return to in-person learning and others prepare for the big day, we find ourselves in a back-to-school season unlike any other. This will be the first school year since before the pandemic that full-time, in-person learning will be the norm again, and it’s not uncommon for both kids and parents to have a variety of feelings about it as we still grapple with COVID-19.