Neuroactive steroids may induce prolonged antidepressant effects by altering brain states

By Tufts University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by neuroscientists at Tufts University School of Medicine suggests the prolonged antidepressant effects of allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid used therapeutically to treat postpartum depression, may involve the ability of the compound to modify communication in an area of the brain important for mood and emotion regulation. Drawing...

medicalxpress.com

Scienceknowridge.com

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthIFLScience

Ketamine Immediately Halts Depression By Inhibiting Glutamate Release, Study Finds

Previously used as a horse tranquilizer and party drug, ketamine has reinvented itself over the past few years as a treatment for depression. Impressively, the drug has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms in as little as 24 hours, which represents a major improvement on traditional medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which can take weeks or months to produce an effect. According to a new study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, ketamine’s ability to provide such rapid relief may hinge on its capacity to inhibit a particular neurotransmitter called glutamate.
Healthmegadoctornews.com

New Findings on How Ketamine Prevents Depression

Newswise – The discovery that the anaesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised hopes of finding new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now identified novel mechanistic insights how the drug exerts its antidepressant effect. The findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
ScienceInverse

Why a critical part of the gut may be “the first brain”

Out of all the organs in the body, the gastrointestinal tract is the only organ to have evolved its only fully independent nervous system. That’s why this tract, which stretches from the mouth to the anus, has earned the nicknames “mini-brain” and “second brain.” But Nick Spencer, a professor at Flinders University in Australia, argues for another moniker: the first brain.
Public Healthcmajnews.com

Even mild COVID-19 may have long-term brain impacts

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference suggests even mild cases of COVID-19 may cause cognitive deficits that last for months after recovery – and possibly increase patients’ risk for dementia. One Argentinian study of 234 seniors who previously had COVID-19 found that more than half showed some degree...
PharmaceuticalsGenetic Engineering News

Dual Drug Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder Addresses Existing Treatment Side Effects, Shows Promise in Mice

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have devised a two-drug therapeutic approach for alcohol use disorder (AUD), which studies in mice suggest doesn’t have the side effects or complications associated with current treatment regimens, and which could feasibly be applicable to other drugs that are sometimes abused. The team showed that using both the drugs—one of which is already in clinical oncology trials— effectively made it possible block the AUD target mTORC1 specifically in the brain, and not in the periphery. When tested in mice, treatment with both drugs attenuated alcohol seeking and drinking.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and P-glycoprotein expression in rats.

Keisuke Okamoto, Fumi Kitaichi, Yoshitaka Saito, Hinata Ueda, Katsuya Narumi, Ayako Furugen, Masaki Kobayashi. Cisplatin (CDDP) is a highly potent anticancer drug that is widely used in the treatment of several cancers. CDDP-induced nephrotoxicity (CIN) is one of the most significant adverse effects, and oxidative stress is thought to be one of the mechanisms underlying CIN. Although there are some studies available on the variability in transporter expression in the kidney after a single CDDP dose, none have reported the change in renal transporter expression after multiple CDDP dose administrations. P-glycoprotein (P-gp), a transporter, is reported to be induced by oxidative stress. Ascorbic acid is a vitamin with antioxidant potential and therefore, may regulate the expression of P-gp transporter and affect CIN. In the present study, our aim was to assess the variability in expression of several renal transporters after multiple CDDP dose administrations and the antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against transporter expression and CIN. Multiple doses of CDDP affected markers of kidney injury and antioxidants in the kidneys. Also, the expression of P-gp, breast cancer resistance protein, and multidrug resistance-associated protein 4 was upregulated by CDDP. Using a normal kidney cell line, we demonstrated that ascorbic acid attenuated CDDP-induced cytotoxicity due to its high superoxide scavenging ability. CDDP and ascorbic acid were injected into rats once a week for three weeks, and it was observed that co-administration of ascorbic acid attenuated CIN and regulated antioxidant marker. In addition, ascorbic acid reduced P-gp expression, which was upregulated by CDDP. In conclusion, ascorbic acid may attenuate CIN and reverse P-gp-mediated changes in drug pharmacokinetics.
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Chronic Opioid Use Alters Gene Expression in the Brain

The epidemic of opioid abuse affects millions of people worldwide, but researchers know surprisingly little about the molecular changes caused by opioids in the human brain. A new study, which appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier aims to better understand those molecular events; showing that genes are expressed differently in the brains of people with opioid use disorder (OUD) compared to those not using opioids.
Nashville, TNMedicalXpress

How a doctor's presence may alter blood pressure readings

A doctor's presence during a blood pressure reading triggers a "fight or flight" response that can affect the results, say researchers who studied the effect by measuring nerve activity. "White coat hypertension"—the phenomenon when blood pressure rises in some people who are measured by a medical professional—has been known about...
ScienceScience Daily

Brain signals that help memories form may influence blood sugar

A set of brain signals known to help memories form may also influence blood sugar levels, finds a new study in rats. Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine discovered that a peculiar signaling pattern in the brain region called the hippocampus, linked by past studies to memory formation, also influences metabolism, the process by which dietary nutrients are converted into blood sugar (glucose) and supplied to cells as an energy source.
Scienceajmc.com

Study Suggests Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide May Induce Migraine

New research published in JAMA Network Open highlights one potential cause of migraine. Results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study suggest the role of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP) or a prolonged dilation of cranial arteries may be critical in migraine pathophysiology. Findings were published in JAMA Network Open. Although the...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Ameliorative effect of Kolaviron, an extract ofseeds, on induced hypertension.

OBJECTIVES: Early diagnosis and management of known cardiovascular disease risk attributes such as hypertension lessens morbidity and mortality as well as increase quality of life of patients. This present study was modelled to investigate the ameliorative effect of Kolaviron, an extract ofHeckel seeds, in ethanol- and sucrose-induced hypertension. METHODS: Test...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Epilepsy surgery may improve overall brain health

Epilepsy surgery may be associated with improvements to overall brain health, a study led by University of Liverpool researchers has found. The study, published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, used advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques to inform its findings. Corresponding author Dr. Christophe...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Effects of hydroalcoholic extract of saffron petal on blood pressure and heart rate in hypertension induced by angiotensin II and L-NAME in anesthetized rats.

Reza Mohebbati, Yasamin Kamkar-Del, Mohammad Naser Shafei, Hasan Rakhshandeh, Azita Aghaei. The saffron petals are a by-product part of the saffron flower with a cardiovascular effect. This study evaluated the effect of the saffron petal on hypertension induced by angiotensin II (AII) and NG-nitro-L-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME, a NOS inhibitor). Rats were divided into 11 groups: 1) Control, 2) AII (50.00 ng kg), 3) Losartan+ AII, 4) L-NAME (10.00 mg kg), 5) sodium nitroprusside (SNP) + L-NAME, 6, 7) Saffron petals extract; 8, 9) saffron petals (100 and 200 mg kg) + AII and 10,11) saffron petals (100 and 200 mg kg) + L-NAME. Hypertension induced by intravenous injection of AII and L-NAME in separate groups. In treated groups, 30 min before injection of AII or L-NAME rats received two doses of extract via intraperitoneal administration. The femoral artery was cannulated and cardiovascular parameters recorded by a transducer connected to power lab apparatus. Maximal changes (∆) of mean arterial pressure (MAP), systolic blood pressure (SBP) and heart rate (HR) from baseline were calculated and compared to with those in hypertensive and control groups. Results showed that both AII and L-NAME significantly increased SBP and MAP than control, however, HR in AII was decreased and in the L-NAME group increased. Pre-treatment with saffron petals could significantly attenuate the cardiovascular responses induced by both AII and L-NAME. However, the effect of the extract in AII hypertensive rats was more effective than L-NAME groups. The findings showed that the hydroalcoholic extract of the saffron petals had an antihypertensive effect that mainly was mediated by inhibition of AII activity.
HealthMedicalXpress

CBD products may help people with epilepsy better tolerate anti-seizure medications

Artisanal (non-pharmaceutical) cannabidiol (CBD) products have become popular in recent years for their apparent therapeutic effects. CBD—a naturally occurring compound of the cannabis plant legally derived from hemp—is used widely as a naturopathic remedy for a number of health conditions, including epilepsy and seizure disorders. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in collaboration with the Realm of Caring Foundation and other institutions, have conducted an observational study with participant-reported data to better understand the impact these products may have on people with epilepsy.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Neuroprotective effects of kolaviron against psycho-emotional stress induced oxidative brain injury in rats: The whisker removal model.

Afr J Med Med Sci. 2016 Sep ;45(3):253-260. PMID: 29462530. BACKGROUND: The study investigated the neuroprotective potentials of kolaviron (a biflavonoid complex of Garcinia kola) against psycho-emotional stress induced oxidative brain injury in Wistar rats. METHODS: Twenty-four adult Wistar rats (180-220g) randomly divided into four groups (1-1V,n=6) were used for...

