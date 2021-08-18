Cancel
Comcast and ViacomCBS Team Up on International Streaming Service, SkyShowtime

By Kelsey Sutton
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComcast and ViacomCBS are joining forces to win over international streaming audiences. Kelsey Sutton is the streaming editor at Adweek, where she covers the business of streaming television.

www.adweek.com

Technologymartechseries.com

Ad-Tech Innovator QTT Launches Marketplace to Drive Seamless Digital, Linear TV Ad Interoperability

-Launch Follows Receipt of Patents Achieving Advertising-System Interoperability Among Broadcasters, Cable Networks, MVPDs and Digital Supply and Demand Side Platforms. -Initial Television Participants Include A+E Networks, FOX, Reelz; Magnite Is First Participating SSP. Buyers and sellers of linear television ad inventory now have a fully transparent solution enabling them to...
TV & VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

Want to Sign Up for HBO Max? Here’s How to Get the Streaming Service for Free

It’s a big year for HBO Max as the streaming service becomes the exclusive online home to blockbuster Warner Bros. movies that will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day. That means HBO Max subscribers can stream big-ticket films like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Godzilla Vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat and more at no extra cost. How to Get HBO Max for Free If you’ve been waiting to sign up for HBO Max, now’s your chance to get in on the best HBO Max deal we’ve seen online. New users can get HBO Max free online by signing up for...
BusinessVariety

NBCU Expects to Find New Measurement Plan Partners by September

NBCUniversal intends to identify a group of partners for its ambitious measurement plans by mid September — and traditional measurement companies like Nielsen and ComScore are in the mix, the company disclosed Tuesday. NBCU on Monday unveiled its ambition to launch a new, independent measurement system for advertisers, an eyebrow-raising...
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

TiVo: SVOD Churn More Than Double the Pay TV Rate

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Consumers are rapidly embracing streaming services, with the average person having 8.8 video services in Q2 2021, up from 5 in 2017, but churn rates are also high, according to the Q2, 2021 "Video Trends Report from TiVo." The report found that respondents used an average of 8.8...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Calls for New Media Measurement System

NBCUniversal is pushing for a new way to measure TV and streaming audiences — going so far as to send requests for proposal to some 50 analytics companies to come up with such a system. The company’s call for a new way to quantify audiences comes as media conglomerates are putting pressure on Nielsen to update its protocols and fix issues stemming from the pandemic. The ratings service, for its part, has asked for a hiatus from accrediting body the Media Rating Council to address the issues. “The media and technology landscape has completely transformed over the last few years — yet...
Businessmediapost.com

NBCU Seeks Nielsen 'Independence,' Sends RFPs To 50+ Potential Suppliers

NBCUniversal, which has been outspoken about Nielsen's measurement problems over the years, has now reacted to recent Nielsen issues, as well as its pursuit of future measurement improvements. “It’s time for us to declare measurement independence,” said Kelly Abcarian, executive vice president of measurement & Impact, NBCUniversal, Advertising and Partnerships...
Financial ReportsDigiday

TV networks seek to settle advertiser debts ahead of expected tight fourth quarter

Following NBCUniversal’s widely reported viewership lows for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, an executive at another TV network owner wondered what ripple effect the diminished reach — and corresponding missed advertiser reach guarantees — would have on the broader TV ad market. “I have no idea where NBC is going to put that under-delivery. When you have that much, I don’t think it’s good for any of us,” the executive said.
Economymediapost.com

AT&T Offers Ad-Supported HBO Max Free To Cricket Wireless Unlimited Users

AT&T has created an offer designed to drive higher-end business for its Cricket Wireless subsidiary while building the customer base for HBO Max’s new, ad-supported tier. Starting Aug. 20, the limited-ads version of HBO Max is free for new and existing customers on Cricket’s $60-per-month unlimited plan, and those who upgrade to it.
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

What Is Paramount Plus? All the Details on the ViacomCBS Streaming Service, Including Pricing, Lineups and More

Cutting the cable cord is more popular than ever, and the constant need for new content isn’t letting up (especially as we all spend more and more time at home). Enter Paramount Plus, the expansion of the erstwhile-named CBS All Access. Similar to NBC’s Peacock, Paramount+ offers original programming, plus streaming of some of your favorite shows and movies. How much is Paramount Plus? What does Paramount Plus include? Get all the details you need about Paramount+ below, including how to get Paramount Plus for free.
Tennissportspromedia.com

Tennis Channel’s international streaming service launches in the UK

Network provides 24-hour tennis programming, including original series, documentaries and highlights. Service to include live coverage of UK Pro League and LTA National League. Sinclair-owned pay-television broadcaster Tennis Channel has launched its 24-hour international streaming service in the UK. Tennis Channel International provides original series, documentaries, highlights, features, tutorials and...
Businessinvesting.com

ViacomCBS Gains On Europe Streaming Service Plan, Wells Fargo Upgrade

Investing.com – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC ) stock rose 4.6% on Wednesday as it laid out plans to launch a streaming service in Europe jointly with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA ). The new service, SkyShowtime, will include first-run, new movies and TV seasons launching every month with a library of all-time favorites, classics, and family and kids programming.
TV & VideosCollider

The Roku Channel is Offering 23 New Shows For Free, So You Can Relieve The Days of Quibi

Roku is doing its best to hype up its original content by offering 23 shows now available for free on the Roku Channel. Roku launched their original series of programming earlier this year in May, making it yet another contender in the ring of major networks that are trying to create original content exclusive to their streaming platforms and brand name. Other major players involved in this game right now are IMDb TV (partnered with Amazon Prime video), Paramount+ (partnered with CBS), Netflix, and AppleTV+, among others. As more consumers continue to "cut the cord" and watch most of their entertainment via the internet - as opposed to regular cable TV - networks are scrambling to carve out a piece of this new pie for themselves so that they don't get left behind.

