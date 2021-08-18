Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

'A City is Not a Computer:' Why 'Smart Cities' Fail

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an excerpt from her book A City is Not a Computer, author Shannon Mattern argues that the 'smart city' concept touted by Google's Sidewalk Labs and other technologists has not lived up to its promises, in part because the "move fast and break things" mentality typical of big tech runs up against the sometimes glacial pace of civic bureaucracy.

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Lp#Computer#Smart City#Big Tech#Smart Cities#Sidewalk Labs#Sidewalk Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
EconomyFast Company

Why high-profile smart cities fail, from Sidewalk’s Quayside to Amazon’s HQ2 in Queens

In 2015, before it metamorphosed into Alphabet, Google launched Sidewalk Labs, an “urban innovation” division dedicated to solving urban problems with “forward-thinking design and cutting-edge technology,” like networked sensors and automated systems. The following year I wrote about Sidewalk, in relation to New York City’s “smart” Hudson Yards development, where the company established its headquarters. In 2017 the company, under the leadership of Dan Doctoroff, former deputy mayor of New York City and CEO of Bloomberg LP, was commissioned to develop the Quayside area on Toronto’s waterfront. As he articulated in a 2016 Sidewalk Talk post, Doctoroff had been wondering, “What would a city look like if you started from scratch in the internet era—if you built a city ‘from the internet up?’ ” In many public presentations since Sidewalk’s launch, he offered a bit of revisionist history that positioned his company as a catalyst for the next revolution in urban infrastructure: “Looking at history, one can make the argument that the greatest periods of economic growth and productivity have occurred when we have integrated innovation into the physical environment, especially in cities. The steam engine, electricity grid, and automobile all fundamentally transformed urban life, but we haven’t really seen much change in our cities since before World War II. If you compare pictures of cities from 1870 to 1940, it’s like night and day. If you make the same comparison from 1940 to today, hardly anything has changed. Thus it’s not surprising that, despite the rise of computers and the internet, growth has slowed and productivity increases are so low. . . . So our mission is to accelerate the process of urban innovation.”
Books & LiteratureMetropolis Magazine

A New Book by Shannon Mattern Reveals the Consequences of ‘Smart Cities’

Shannon Mattern’s new book A City Is Not a Computer holds an important caveat: A city isn’t just a computer. While artists and urbanists have sought to describe it in its messy totality, an oversimplified logic that has reduced urban reality to singular narratives (most recently in the technologized smart city framing critiqued in this book) blinds us to its “prismatic complexity,” as Mattern describes it.
ElectronicsSilicon Republic

6 IoT and smart city start-ups to look out for in 2021

As technology continues to revolutionise the way we live and work beyond the pandemic, here are some early-stage companies innovating in the IoT space. The World Economic Forum (WEF) Technology Pioneers of 2021 represent a collection of 100 early to growth-stage companies identified as trailblazers working with new technologies and innovations.
Businessdallassun.com

The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies subsidiary is being deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services (OBS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

E8IGHT Accelerates Smart Cities Using Digital Twin Platform NDX Pro

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- A simulation-based digital twin platform to stimulate the effective digital transformation of cities has been developed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005006/en/. A simulation of the HVAC system in a food court by E8IGHT. A Korean simulation software company,...
Economyworth.com

Tre Zimmerman, Pioneer of the Smart City, on What It Takes to Be a Serial Entrepreneur

Tre Zimmerman is a man who refuses to sit still. His entrepreneurial energy has been guiding him since youth. From selling baseball cards as a kid to developing smart cities and ideating innovative money-lending platforms, Zimmerman navigated it all alone with nothing but pure entrepreneurial grit and determination. Like many self-starters, he was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug at a young age and nourished his creative enthusiasm into a force that would build multi billion-dollar enterprises and give birth to groundbreaking innovations that change the way we live. When Zimmerman ventured into the uncharted landscape of digital technology over 21 years ago, he didn’t have much technical knowledge in his stock of business skills. But he developed them, and soon, he was at the top of major tech companies directing key business decisions and charging toward success.
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Infrastructure Bill Could Greatly Expand Smart City Projects

Urban technology advocates are closely watching the development of a major piece of infrastructure legislation as it makes its way through Congress, anticipating a rapid expansion in connectivity, electric vehicle adoption, transit improvements and more, should the measure pass. “This is an historic bill, in terms of upgrading infrastructure, looking...
Technologyarxiv.org

Towards A Simple and Efficient VDTN Routing Protocol for Data Collection in Smart Cities

Smart cities today can utilize Vehicular Delay Tolerant Networks (VDTN) to collect data from connected-objects in the environment for various delay-tolerant applications. They can take advantage of the available Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) infrastructures to deliver data to the central server. The system can also exploit multiple and diverse mobility patterns found in cities, such as privately owned cars, taxis, public buses, and trams, along with their Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications capabilities. In the envisioned convergence between the ITS and V2X, we believe that a simple and efficient routing protocol can be deployed for the delay-tolerant data delivery, contrary to the implementation of optimized solutions that might be resource-demanding and difficult to standardize. In this paper, we analyzed the performances of four baseline VDTN routing protocols, namely: Direct Delivery, First Contact, Epidemic, and Spray & Wait, to understand their strengths and weaknesses. Our simulation results highlighted the trade-off between distinct approaches used by those protocols and pointed out some gaps that can be refined. This study provides new interesting ideas and arguments towards developing a simple, efficient, and high-performing routing protocol for data collection in smart cities.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Citi: Smart Treasuries Of The Future Put The Customer Front-And-Center

Global economic disruption from the past year and a half has placed a new emphasis on corporate agility. Businesses no longer view risk mitigation or supply chain agility as elevated initiatives, but as integral requirements to their operations — and corporate treasurers have stepped up to the forefront of these efforts.
Technologyarxiv.org

Embodied AI-Driven Operation of Smart Cities: A Concise Review

A smart city can be seen as a framework, comprised of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). An intelligent network of connected devices that collect data with their sensors and transmit them using cloud technologies in order to communicate with other assets in the ecosystem plays a pivotal role in this framework. Maximizing the quality of life of citizens, making better use of resources, cutting costs, and improving sustainability are the ultimate goals that a smart city is after. Hence, data collected from connected devices will continuously get thoroughly analyzed to gain better insights into the services that are being offered across the city; with this goal in mind that they can be used to make the whole system more efficient. Robots and physical machines are inseparable parts of a smart city. Embodied AI is the field of study that takes a deeper look into these and explores how they can fit into real-world environments. It focuses on learning through interaction with the surrounding environment, as opposed to Internet AI which tries to learn from static datasets. Embodied AI aims to train an agent that can See (Computer Vision), Talk (NLP), Navigate and Interact with its environment (Reinforcement Learning), and Reason (General Intelligence), all at the same time. Autonomous driving cars and personal companions are some of the examples that benefit from Embodied AI nowadays. In this paper, we attempt to do a concise review of this field. We will go through its definitions, its characteristics, and its current achievements along with different algorithms, approaches, and solutions that are being used in different components of it (e.g. Vision, NLP, RL). We will then explore all the available simulators and 3D interactable databases that will make the research in this area feasible. Finally, we will address its challenges and identify its potentials for future research.
Public HealthPLANetizen

5 Cities Leading the Way in COVID-19 Management Tech

More than a year and a half after the pandemic was first declared, cities around the world are still fighting COVID-19. While an ongoing global vaccine rollout might someday help end the pandemic, city planners and managers continue to battle the spread of the virus in cities around the world.
Technologymarketplace.org

Smart cities promised urban tech utopias. So where are they?

Early in the pandemic, Sidewalk Labs — an offshoot of Google — announced it was shutting down a big project in Toronto called Quayside. It was meant to be a testing ground for smart-city concepts, a hyperconnected neighborhood from the ground up, with things like an underground network of package-delivery robots.
Technologysavannahceo.com

CompTIA Names Top 10 Applications for Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in 2021 Emerging Technology List

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology industry and workforce, announced today the publication of its 2021 Emerging Technology Top 10 List, which focusses on the top business applications related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. CompTIA's Emerging Technology Community, recognizing a gap between the...
EconomyDezeen

Bjarke Ingels launches company to "reimagine the way we build our homes"

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has co-founded a residential design company named Nabr that aims to create a range of affordable, modular homes. Founded by Ingels, alongside former WeWork executive Roni Bahar and former Sidewalk Labs model lab head Nick Chim, Nabr aims to rethink how housing is designed and developed.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Four Ways Smart Cities Can Stay Safe in An Interconnected World

Mitigating the risks of cyber threats through cyber intelligence and frontier technologies. Smart cities bring about an abundance of benefits for a nation – a more liveable space for citizens, a thriving business environment, and greater economic growth. It is therefore no surprise that world leaders and nations are focused on developing critical infrastructure and rolling out technologies to build up their own smart cities.
Computer ScienceCornell University

Experts list: Technology, ethics and a fast changing world

From the expansion of AI and machine learning to the fast growth of a global internet of things, technology is exponentially changing the way we live, work, and play — in both exciting and concerning ways. Cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns and environmental challenges are just some of the obstacles facing technologists, policymakers and tech users as we forge ahead into a future of possibilities. Cornell University computing and information science experts are available to weigh in on these obstacles and opportunities, offering perspectives on ethics, machine learning, computational sustainability, cybersecurity and more. The following researchers are some available for comment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy