Tesla Model S Plaid gets rave review from critic: ‘Quite possibly the best all-around car ever made’
There is a reason why car critic Doug DeMuro is not a Tesla “fanboy.” Having experienced automobiles from the quirkiest three-wheelers to the most expensive hypercars around, DeMuro approaches his vehicle reviews with a very critical eye. This was particularly true for the Cybertruck, a vehicle that the critic is extremely skeptical of. But in his recent review of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the auto veteran had to admit that the all-electric car is just downright brilliant, and possibly one of the best cars ever, period.www.teslarati.com
