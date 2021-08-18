Cancel
Public Safety

32-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Using His Car To Intentionally Run Over Another Man

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 32-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly running over another man in the parking lot of a convenience store over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Davenport Journal

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband after allegedly running him down with an ATV in front of witnesses

A family all-terrain vehicle riding in Oklahoma ended in tragedy when a fight between husband and wife escalated into murder. According to the police officials, an argument over food escalated to the point that her husband, Christopher, said that he wanted a divorce, at which point his wife, Chanelle, said she was going to run him over.
Monroe, LAmyarklamiss.com

Monroe man arrested for allegedly strangling his 1-year-old nephew

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday August 11 before noon, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a cruelty to juvenile complaint on the 100 block of Cedar Crest Street. When officers arrived on-scene, they were advised that the victim was a 1-year-old boy. The boy’s mother stated...
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: Man Shoves 70-Year-Old Off Bus In The Bronx After Allegedly Saying ‘You Don’t Belong ‘

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent attack on a Bronx bus was caught on camera. It happened on July 8 on a BX#19 bus on Southern Boulevard near Westchester Avenue. Police say a 70-year-old man got on the bus around 8:40 p.m. followed by an unknown individual. Once the were both on board, the individual allegedly approached the 70-year-old and said, “You don’t belong on the bus.” According to police, the individual then pushed the 70-year-old man off the bus, causing him to fall on the sidewalk, before running away. The 70-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a broken hip. He was last reported to be in stable condition. Police have released video of the attack. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Chelsea, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

17-Year-Old Ava Najafi Held Without Bail After Being Charged With Murder In Chelsea Stabbing

CHELSEA (CBS) — A teenager is being held without bail after she was arraigned on murder charges Monday. Ava Najafi is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Cyndell Rodriguez. According to a prosecutor, the girls got into an argument on social media before Najafi showed up in person to fight Rodriguez. Najafi then allegedly stabbed the victim and got away by car. Someone shot at the car as it drove away but it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the shooting. They also said Rodriguez didn’t have a weapon on her at the time of the fight and Najafi tried to get rid of some of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the stabbing. Ava Najafi is being held without bail (WBZ-TV) A defense attorney for Najafi claimed that she has no prior record and there’s an element of self-defense to the incident because of the shooting. Najafi is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom on October 22.
Washington, DCWJLA

21-year-old DC man charged with murdering 18-year-old girlfriend

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged with murdering an 18-year-old woman Friday afternoon in Northwest D.C.. Responding to a call at about 1:11 p.m. Friday, DC Police officers found Talaya Campbell shot to death inside a residence in the 500 block of Irving Street, NW.
Deland, FLnewsdaytonabeach.com

16-Year-Old Murder Suspect Turns Self In

DeLand, FL - A 16-year-old wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in DeLand has turned himself in. The DeLand Police Department (DPD) said K'Veon Asun Jiles surrendered to authorities Thursday morning (July 29) and is now in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.
fox26houston.com

19-year-old charged with murder, accused of setting Houston man on fire

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a woman accused of setting a man on fire at a home in Kingwood. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder and is currently not in custody. HFD responded to reports of a house on fire around 10 p.m. August 6 in the...
Clarksville, TNfox17.com

32-year-old Clarksville man shot dead, teen facing homicide charge

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old is facing a homicide charge in connection to a deadly shooting in Clarksville. Police said 32-year-old Emmanuel Tyson, of Clarksville, and another victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds late Friday night on 9th and Shearor Street. Both victims were taken to Tennova Hospital....
Oakland, CAKTVU FOX 2

Man charged with attempted murder in Oakland car attack

OAKLAND, Calif - A man was charged Thursday with premeditated attempted murder and assault for allegedly hitting a man with his car after he was told to slow down in a residential neighborhood in the Oakland Hills. Daniel Ethan Won, 19, of Oakland is being held without bail at Santa...
Landover, MDcbslocal.com

8-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Landover Tuesday Night

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police said an eight-year-old boy has died after being shot earlier tonight in Landover. Officials said they responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road around 8:20 p.m. On the scene, officers found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child...

