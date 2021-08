Multiple Express Employment Professionals offices in the region are planning to host a 12-hour job-a-thon event later in August to fill 1,500 immediate job openings. The phone-based interview event is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a statement. The event allows job seekers to call their local Express offices anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and immediately speak with a recruiter regarding their skills and interests, the release states. Instead of requiring job seekers to physically come into offices to apply for positions, job seekers can call Express at their convenience during the 12-hour event to explore local employment opportunities, the release adds.