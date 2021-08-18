Browns News and Rumors 8/18: Safeties Back, French Toast Modules, and Punching Logan Paul
I don’t know who Logan Paul is. I’m old, so I remember who Gabe Paul was, but not Logan. Thanks to Wikipedia, I learned that he is an “Internet personality”, which means, I think, that he behaves in a certain way, and then people watch him behave in a certain way. He monetizes this behavior through YouTube and makes money. I also learned he is from Westlake, so he’s got that going for him, but I guess I’ve missed out on his YouTube rise to fame. Gee. Shucks. Gosh, darn it.247sports.com
Comments / 0