Browns News and Rumors 8/18: Safeties Back, French Toast Modules, and Punching Logan Paul

A lot of days, I have absolutely no idea what is going to be written in this space. I look over the day’s news and see if anything jumps out, generally. When I don’t have substantial Browns news to riff on, there are only a couple of things where I believe my knowledge is deep enough to add value consistently: what’s happening at the OBR, forty-year-old music, Mac software and productivity tools, maybe bourbon, what it’s like to work for power-mad fiends, maybe a little on marketing, and a couple of others. I used to be a pretty good programmer and really smart on a couple of programming languages, but after a certain age, one winds up spending days hovering over spreadsheets and presentations rather than code. I think I would have happily coded my entire career, but the company I worked for out of college had other (boring) plans for me.