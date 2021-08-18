‘Dune’ Director Hopeful For Sequel If Box Office Returns Are Decent

We've known for some time that the upcoming Dune from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures would just be half of the story, with the studio recently confirming the full title is in fact Dune: Part One. Speaking in a new interview, director Denis Villeneuve has reiterated what we all expected, that Dune: Part Two isn't a guarantee, but luckily that's the bad news. The good news is that in the same interview Villeneuve confirmed that the confidence and love that studio has for the movie give it a huge threshold for the follow-up to become a reality and that it would have to be a major failure to not complete the story.