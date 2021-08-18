‘Dune’ Director Hopeful For Sequel If Box Office Returns Are Decent
Dune director Denis Villeneuve is optimistic that the film will get a sequel should there not be a “bad outcome” at the box office. Hollywood has been trying to get Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series Dune right since the early 70s. Auteur David Lynch tried his hand at the franchise and admittedly failed in the 80s, and a miniseries from 2000 left much to be desired. Now, all eyes have turned to Denis Villeneuve, who will be writing and directing Dune for Warner Bros. Everything about the film oozes competence and excitement so far, with recent trailers proving that Villeneuve might just pull off the daring act of adapting Herbert’s insane story.talesbuzz.com
