Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dune’ Director Hopeful For Sequel If Box Office Returns Are Decent

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune director Denis Villeneuve is optimistic that the film will get a sequel should there not be a “bad outcome” at the box office. Hollywood has been trying to get Frank Herbert’s sci-fi series Dune right since the early 70s. Auteur David Lynch tried his hand at the franchise and admittedly failed in the 80s, and a miniseries from 2000 left much to be desired. Now, all eyes have turned to Denis Villeneuve, who will be writing and directing Dune for Warner Bros. Everything about the film oozes competence and excitement so far, with recent trailers proving that Villeneuve might just pull off the daring act of adapting Herbert’s insane story.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune For#Gamesradar#Legendary#Heroic Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Denis Villeneuve ‘Very Optimistic’ He’ll Make ‘Dune Part 2,’ but Not If ‘Part 1’ Bombs at Box Office

Denis Villeneuve is feeling confident that he will get the chance to make “Dune Part 2,” which he isn’t even viewing as a sequel to his upcoming “Dune” movie that’s being released this October. As the director told Total Film magazine, “There’s no such thing as ‘Dune 1’ and ‘Dune 2.’ It’s ‘Dune: Part One’ and ‘Dune: Part Two.'” Villeneuve only agreed to direct an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel for Warner Bros. and Legendary if they let him split the book into two parts. The director is now writing “Dune Part 2” and said it would take a “Part...
MoviesCollider

'Dune' Sequel Will Switch Leads to Zendaya's Chani, Assuming We Get One

In a surprising move, director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that Zendaya's character of Chani will lead the anticipated Dune 2, assuming we get one. The move comes as such a surprise given the prominence of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides standing at the protagonist of both the upcoming film and the novel by Frank Herbert. However, it remains to be seen what Villeneuve has up his sleeve for Dune, set to be released this October, and the character of Chani is a strong female figure in her own right (and Zendaya a strong actress to boot).
MoviesCNET

Dune sequel will make Zendaya's character the protagonist

All things going to Denis Villeneuve's plan, Dune will get a sequel. The first part of the new adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novels will hit theaters and HBO Max in October. If the sequel gets the green light, it'll focus on Zendaya's character Chani as the main protagonist, the director confirmed.
MoviesComicBook

Dune Director Optimistic There Will Be A Sequel, Under One Condition

We've known for some time that the upcoming Dune from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures would just be half of the story, with the studio recently confirming the full title is in fact Dune: Part One. Speaking in a new interview, director Denis Villeneuve has reiterated what we all expected, that Dune: Part Two isn't a guarantee, but luckily that's the bad news. The good news is that in the same interview Villeneuve confirmed that the confidence and love that studio has for the movie give it a huge threshold for the follow-up to become a reality and that it would have to be a major failure to not complete the story.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Evil’s Mike Colter On Paramount+ Series, Filming ‘The Plane’ With Gerard Butler; ‘Suicide Squad’ Box Office Blast Radius, ‘Free Guy’ & ‘Venom’ Sequel

“It was a great move for us because Evil never really felt like a network show,” says Mike Colter of the move of the supernatural series from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season this year. “I think it is going to be a good thing, I think it is going to change the way we explore the characters,” adds the man who plays priest-in-training David Acosta alongside fellow paranormal investigators Katija Herbers and Aasif Mandvi. Live and direct from Puerto Rico where he is just starting filming The Plane with Gerard Butler, Colter gives Hero Nation the skinny on where...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Justice League Producer Offers Possible Hope For Fans Hoping For A Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While comic book movies have been dominating the industry for a decade, none have had as wild a ride as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After a disappointing theatrical cut, fans campaigned for years for Warner Bros. to reveal the filmmaker’s true vision. And now one producer has offered some possible hope for fans still hoping for a sequel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Director Says Watching The Movie On TV Would Be Ridiculous

Denis Villenueve has made it abundantly clear on more than one occasion that he’s hardly thrilled at the prospect of his sci-fi epic Dune being made available to HBO Max subscribers the same day the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel comes to theaters. While it’s hardly an ideal situation for...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Director Denis Villenueve Reportedly Offered A DC Movie

It’s a fairly reductive comparison, but it also wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call Denis Villenueve the thinking man’s Zack Snyder. Both filmmakers are known for their unique visual sensibilities, penchant for world-building, and ability to tell sprawling stories dealing with some of the biggest universal themes on an even bigger canvas—even if they’ve been accused of veering into self-indulgence more than once.
Entertainmentheroichollywood.com

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Is Currently Writing Second Film

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he is currently writing the sequel to the film. The upcoming Dune film is one that Warner Bros seems to have a lot of faith in. The movie will reportedly cost around $165M which does not include marketing costs with an HBO Max prequel series currently in development. Since it was first announced, the film was pushed back multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was involved in a lawsuit over its HBO Max release, but now finally seems to have a hard release date.
MoviesGeekTyrant

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson and Says That He'll Require His Films To Be Released in Theaters

In a recent interview with La Presse, Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson as she is in the process of suing Disney. Villeneuve says that he supports her in her efforts and also explains that he will require all of his films to be released in theaters first before they get kicked off onto a streaming service.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' gives the U.S. box office hope amid coronavirus slump

"Free Guy," an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant...
Moviesthewestsidegazette.com

2 Cruel: Emma Stone Returns For Cruella Sequel

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Emma Stone will reprise her role as Cruella de Vil in the upcoming “Cruella” sequel titled “Cruella 2.”. The 32-year-old actor will star in the sequel for Disney’s “Cruella,” which debuted in theaters and on streaming platform Disney+ on May 28, 2021, and earned more than $221 million at the worldwide box office, as per reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy