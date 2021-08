The sun ascends upon the horizon, illuminating apricot clouds stretched across the pale blue sky and commencing birds to chirp their festive song; alarms set the night before by neighborhood children chime for their naive attention; it’s the first day of school, the smell of fuel emissions from loading buses and frantic cars, and freshly trimmed grass covered in dew reminisce the first morning of kindergarten. I stare intently at the ceiling to adjust my vision to the outpouring light from the bedroom window; I come to the realization it’s the last time when peers and I will wake for our first day of high school.