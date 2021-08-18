Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kiss as they say goodbye

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot keep their hands — or lips — off each other. Bennifer 2.0 was photographed sharing a passionate kiss outside of Affleck’s Los Angeles manse Tuesday after spending the day together to celebrate his 49th birthday, which was Sunday. The “Jenny From the Block” singer,...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Block#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, and Alex Rodriguez sent her some love. Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, celebrated her birthday by posting a selfie with her on Instagram and writing a long message expressing her love for the...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘Serious’ Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has become Hollywood's most all-in, public romance of the summer. As the two continue their European vacation in Italy this week, Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how Lopez and Affleck feel about each other now — and how their exes Marc Anthony (Lopez's ex-husband) and Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) feel about their “serious” relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Architectural Digest

All About the $130 Million Mega-Yacht Where Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Celebrated Her Birthday With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez had a birthday to remember. Marking her 52nd year on July 24, the triple threat embarked on a romantic getaway with on-again beau Ben Affleck in the south of France, where they were spotted aboard an ultra-luxurious mega-yacht. (Not only were they photographed by paparazzi, but Lopez even made their rekindled romance Instagram official by sharing a picture of herself and the Oscar-winner embracing.)
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.
CelebritiesPopculture

Matt Damon Seemingly Hints Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Is 'True Love'

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship on social media over the weekend, Affleck's good friend Matt Damon has seemingly been given the green light to comment on the duo's rekindled relationship during the press tour for his film Stillwater, which recently stopped by SiriusXM. "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, joking, "I know you love getting asked about that."
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Matt Damon: Ben Affleck confided that J-Lo romance in 2003 hurt his career

Ben Affleck has always tried to downplay the extent to which his career slump in the early 2000s was related to him becoming best known as Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, transforming him from a once-promising talent, serious about making good movies, into someone who seemed more interested in being a celebrity.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jennifer Garner Seen Spending Time with Former Flame John Miller

Jennifer Garner and businessman John Miller dated casually beginning in 2018, PEOPLE reported at the time. Jennifer Garner is hanging out with an old flame. The 13 Going on 30 actress, 49, was spotted with John Miller, 43, in New York City on Tuesday. Garner donned a sweater, jeans and a face mask for the outing, while Miller wore dark pants and a flannel shirt rolled up to his elbows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy