Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous ‘What If…?’ appearance brings ‘solemnity’ to Marvel series

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching this week’s episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” was bittersweet for Chris Sullivan. The “This Is Us” actor was able to voice his beloved “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” character Taserface in the Disney+ animated series, and the newest chapter also features the late Chadwick Boseman reprising his fan-favorite role as T’Challa. Instead of protecting Wakanda as Black Panther in this version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, he’s helping a bunch of space outlaws become better men.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solemnity#Disney#Mcu#Ravagers#Star Lord#Nebula#Every Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Proves Fans Right – Everything REALLY Was Star-Lord’s Fault

Marvel’s What If…? series is breaking new animated ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each episode will explore a new alternate reality as Uatu the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) guides fans through the new Marvel Multiverse. And hopefully, Marvel fans had their tissue boxes in hand as late Chadwick Boseman appeared as T’Challa in the latest episode – which proved one fan complaint about Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was right and that everything really was all Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fault.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

chadwick boseman

‘What If…?’ Writer and Director on Their Last Call with Chadwick Boseman and a Captain Carter Movie. In the second episode of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?, the late Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as T’Challa in a whole new galaxy. Written by A.C. Bradley and directed by…
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

‘What If?’ creators talk Chadwick Boseman’s final role and scrapped idea to make the Avengers all dinosaurs

Anything goes in What If?, Marvel’s new animated series on Disney+ that digs deep into the multiverse in imagining its superheroes in all sorts of parallel timelines. The first episode kicks off Wednesday with an alternate spin on the events of the MCU’s 2011 entry Captain America: The First Avenger where it’s Hayley Atwell’s British agent Peggy Carter — not Steve Rogers, as originally played by Chris Evans and Josh Keaton in the series — who gets injected with the serum that turns her into a super-soldier, or Captain Carter.
Celebritiesjournalistpr.com

Black Panther’s Star Winston Duke Shares A Sad Tale About Chadwick Boseman

After hearing of the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought her father’s story to life, Boseman’s daughter Jackie Robinson did what she could to share some heartwarming thoughts about her father’s honor. The actress who played Ramonda in Black Panther, the mother of Chadwick Boseman and superhero Tchaikovsky,...
MoviesTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston, Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s ‘What If …?”, Return to ‘Riverdale,’ Third Time in the ‘Kissing Booth’

ABC’s new Superstar docuseries opens with the late Whitney Houston in the spotlight. Marvel’s animated What If …? series features the late Chadwick Boseman’s final voice performance as T’Challa as you’ve never seen him before. Riverdale returns from a four-month hiatus. Netflix makes hearts flutter with the third and presumably final movie in The Kissing Booth rom-com series.
Movies/Film

‘What If…?’ Writer and Director Discuss Working with Chadwick Boseman on the Actor’s Last MCU Project

The Disney+ Marvel shows are already proving their significance in the wider MCU. The long-term implications of WandaVision and Loki are slowly revealing themselves, and are sure to become even clearer over time. Still, it seems pretty easy to dismiss Marvel’s What If…? as a minor work in the grand scheme of a decade-spanning cinematic universe. Not only is it the only animated entry so far, but literally focuses on hypothetical events, each occurring in isolated universes outside of the stories we’ve already seen tie together. But true fans know better than to instantly dismiss the importance of the show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

What If…? episode 2: Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa

For those of you wanting more information on What If…? episode 2, rest assured we have it within this piece. Just be prepared to get a little bit emotional along the way. So what can we say about this episode right now? Much of it starts with the following: This is the final opportunity to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice as T’Challa. The late, great actor recording his lines for the animated series prior to his passing, and this episode will prove to be something totally different than what we saw in Black Panther.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Peggy Carter become the first Avenger in sneak peek at Marvel's What If…?

Step aside, Captain America — Captain Carter has arrived, and she's bringing in a whole new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Debuting Aug. 11, the Marvel and Disney+ animated series What If…? is going back to the earliest moments of the MCU to rewrite the story of the first Avenger, along with many other major events from the movies. (That's all possible now that the Loki season 1 finale kicked off the multiverse.) In the video above, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking up the mantle originated by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and charting a new path for the MCU.
MoviesComing Soon!

How Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Influenced Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther will forever be tied together, given his iconic portrayal of the Wakanda king in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Crystal Dynamics was well aware of that creating the War for Wakanda DLC for Marvel’s Avengers, as Hannah MacLeod, the game’s writer, revealed in a recent interview with ComingSoon.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

What If Episode 2: Is Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor?

What If? episode 2 saw Star-Lord being replaced by the Black Panther, in a twist of fate that saw Yondu kidnapping T’Challa over Peter Quill. But is the late Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor in episode 2, or did someone else take over the role? Here’s what you need to know about who voices Star-Lord in the series.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

What If…? E02 Poster Honors Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord

After a first episode that introduced the viewing multiverse to Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on an Earth where she became "The First Avenger", Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? are back this week with another alt-reality take on the MCU. What if T'Challa and not Peter Quill was picked up by Yondu as a child and became Star-Lord? Are we looking at a new team leader for the Guardians of the Galaxy? That answer and more will be revealed this Wednesday- but for now, here's a look at the key art poster honoring the late Chadwick Boseman's turn as a now space-faring T'Challa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy