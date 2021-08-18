Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous ‘What If…?’ appearance brings ‘solemnity’ to Marvel series
Watching this week's episode of Marvel's "What If…?" was bittersweet for Chris Sullivan. The "This Is Us" actor was able to voice his beloved "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" character Taserface in the Disney+ animated series, and the newest chapter also features the late Chadwick Boseman reprising his fan-favorite role as T'Challa. Instead of protecting Wakanda as Black Panther in this version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, he's helping a bunch of space outlaws become better men.
