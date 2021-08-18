Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous ‘What If…?’ appearance brings ‘solemnity’ to Marvel series

For those of you wanting more information on What If…? episode 2, rest assured we have it within this piece. Just be prepared to get a little bit emotional along the way. So what can we say about this episode right now? Much of it starts with the following: This is the final opportunity to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice as T’Challa. The late, great actor recording his lines for the animated series prior to his passing, and this episode will prove to be something totally different than what we saw in Black Panther.