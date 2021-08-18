Cancel
High-speed camera captures a water jet's splashy impact as it pierces a droplet

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquirting a jet of water through a drop of liquid may sound like idle fun, but if done precisely, and understood thoroughly, the splashy exercise could help scientists identify ways to inject fluids such as vaccines through skin without using needles. That's the motivation behind a new study by engineers...

