Q Acoustics’ M20 wireless system intends to bring your movies, music and games to life

By Kob Monney
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
Q Acoustics has announced a new speaker system in the M20 HD wireless music system, which it claims delivers “stunning wireless high-resolution stereo audio”.

It’s a claim we’ve heard plenty of times, but this brand has more merit than most others. Q Acoustics has been delivering quality speakers for 15 years, the last one we reviewed in the Q Active 200 we awarded 4.5 stars.

Priced at £399 / €499 / $599, the Q Acoustic M20 features Q Acoustics’ award-winning P2P (Point to Point) cabinet bracing an two-way speaker system to deliver on its claims of a class-leading wireless sound experience.

It bears support for aptX-HD, which allows for higher-resolution audio – up to 24-bit/48kHz – to be piped through the system. Its range of connections, which includes Bluetooth 5.0, optical and minijack, means it can be used with a variety of sources including TVs, turntables, game consoles, CD players, portable music players and set-top boxes.

Hook it up to a computer via the USB port, and the M20 can pump out hi-res audio at even higher quality music, with support for audio files up to 24bit/192kHz.

But what good are all those specs if it’s not backed up by a sound listening experience? The M20 HD wireless system features ‘advanced’ driver technology designed to produce low-distortion audio that’s precise but also highly immersive. Don’t confuse ‘immersive’ for Dolby Atmos though, as this is strictly a stereo affair.

The speakers are powered by a built-in amplifier that provides 130W of power, with a decoupled 22mm tweeter to minimise internal vibrations that could affect the sound, with a 125mm mid/bass driver and rear-firing reflex port in both speakers to deliver a balanced and powerful sound. According to Q Acoustics, the M20 deliver low-frequencies that are both deep and nuanced, with highs rendered crisply and a midrange full of information.

The M20 also incorporates Q Acoustics’ Point to Point internal bracing that stiffens parts of enclosure to improved the focus of stereo image to produce a soundstage with more accuracy. The curvature of the grille are designed that way to disperse any reflections from adversely affecting the tweeter.

Either speaker can function as the left or right channel, it borrows another trick from the Q Active system with its EQ switch that informs the system whether it’s positioned in a corner, next to a wall and freestanding, allowing its digital sound processing to optimise the speaker’s performance. Stands and wall-brackets are available separately.

The Q Acoustics M20 HD wireless music system is available to purchase in August from the Q Acoustics’ website and local independent dealers. It’s priced at £399 / €499 / $599.

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

