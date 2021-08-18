Cancel
Bacterial evolution in ancient sub-seafloor sediments

By Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicro-organisms persisting deep below the seafloor for millions of years continue to evolve despite living at the energy limit to life. On the surface of the Earth where nutrients are in ample supply, bacteria proliferate and evolve at an accelerated rate compared to plants and animals. Cells divide rapidly, and random mutations accumulate at a correspondingly high rate. Since many of these genetic changes alter the properties of the cells that carry them, their effects soon become fixed features of the genome. Bacteria also make use of various modes of genetic exchange, which enables recombination between diverse genomes. This process serves to mitigate the effects of deleterious mutations, while allowing favorable mutations that confer beneficial traits to be propagated. In addition, environmental factors such as the presence of antibiotics exert selective pressures that further contribute to bacterial evolution.

