The Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck’s sweet retreat in Sag Harbor, NY, is on the market. The quaint cottage on 1.8 acres is available for $16,750,000. Steinbeck purchased the home, built in 1953, with his third wife, Elaine, in the mid-1950s. He split his time between the waterfront property and his home on the Upper East Side until his death in 1968, the New York Times notes.