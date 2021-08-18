Pacquiao vs Ugas: Robert Guerrero eager to fight his way back into title contention beginning with Victor Ortiz
This Saturday night not only marks the return of Manny Pacquiao to the boxing ring, but also two other former world titleholders in Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz. Both Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) will duke it out in the Pacquaio-Ugas co-feature and Guerrero is promising the fans an action fight, saying that both fighters are known to get into heated contests.www.badlefthook.com
