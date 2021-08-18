Cancel
Bob Marley and the Wailers Perform 'Slave Driver' in Clip From Rare 1973 Capitol Session

By Jon Blistein
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Marley and the Wailers perform “Slave Driver” in a new clip from a recently unearthed session at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles in 1973. The clip comes from the upcoming release, The Capitol Session ’73, which will be released in audio and video formats on September 3rd; that same day it will also be available to stream on the Coda Collection.

