Future Islands frontman Samuel Herring was in a Stockholm cab one morning earlier this summer, being driven to the airport. He had been visiting his partner, Julia Ragnarsson, after spending most of the pandemic apart due to travel restrictions, but the country’s visa regulations prevented him from staying longer. His heart was heavy, and he didn’t want to leave her. And then Herring checked his phone and found an email announcing that influential house music DJ and producer Carl Cox had accepted Future Islands’ offer to remix one of their As Long as You Are songs for an ongoing project and had submitted his mix.