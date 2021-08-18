Luke Rettmer earns CMP Highpower Rifle Championship Ag-gregate Win at National Matches
CAMP PERRY – SPC Luke Rettmer, 22, of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), started strong in his 2021 National Matches rifle series appearance, claiming the over-all competitor spot in the Service Rifle category of the 2400 Aggregate Match. The competition was held on the famous Camp Perry Viale Range and hosted by the Civil-ian Marksmanship Program (CMP) as part of the CMP Highpower Rifle Champion-ships.www.thebeacon.net
