Beckley CERT plans basic training class for September

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will hold a basic training class starting on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Beckley CERT, operates under the Beckley Fire Department and currently has 50 members from the Raleigh County area, provides services to the community in the event of a disaster or in a time of need.

According to Beckley CERT, the class will be held at the Beckley Fire Department’s Station 3- located at 232 Industrial Drive- from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The eight-week class will be held every Thursday.

Topics to be covered include disaster preparedness, fire extinguisher training, various household safety measures, search and rescue, disaster medical and psychology and terrorism.

Chris Graham, Beckley CERT coordinator and lieutenant with the Beckley Fire Department, says CERT was developed as a national program to educate community members who may want to help with disaster relief.

“So many people would show up to help, but people didn’t have training and would get injured themselves,” he explained.

A firefighter himself, Graham says CERT is beneficial to the community because it helps alleviate pressure off the fire and police departments.

“Any given day, there are only nine firefighters on duty, and the police is limited too. If anything major happens, we get stretched pretty quick. It helps if people are trained. They can put out small fires and help mitigate small hazards, so they don’t become big hazards.

The course will be administered by CERT instructors, who are trained by state, local and government entities. The training is free, and joining CERT is optional.

“It’s very hands-on,” Graham said of the training. “We learn a lot and just try to keep it interesting.”

Those interested in participating in the training course are encouraged to visit beckleycert.org, call or text 304-228-5405 or message CERT through Facebook.