*This post is based on group classifications used during the 2020 season. This will be updated in September once the official 2021 sectional classifications are released. High Point finished last season with an unbeaten record, but the season came to a disappointing end as the team fell in penalty kicks during the state playoffs. This squad has some unfinished business to settle in 2021. High Point brings back senior Chauncey Gebauer and sophomore Leah English at forward. Senior Sarah Harnett and junior Marlene Cimaglia are back in the midfield, while junior Makayla Chiariello returns as one of the leaders on defense.