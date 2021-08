As New Jersey theaters and indoor arts centers prepare for their fall seasons amid troubling COVID-19 trends, some are updating their health protocols. Beginning within the next two months, the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center will require audience members to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative in order to gain entry. The venues all recently announced the new protocols, citing CDC guidelines and the COVID surge linked to the delta variant.