What Time Period Will 'The Crown' Season 5 Cover? Let's Wildly Speculate

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.